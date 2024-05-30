Los Angeles Comic Con and IGN Announce New Partnership For October 4-6, 2024 Show
IGN Will Serve As The Official Media and Streaming Partner for LA’s Premier Pop Culture Convention
LOS ANGELES — May 31, 2024 — Comikaze Entertainment Inc. (CEI), the parent company of Los Angeles Comic Con, and – IGN Entertainment, Inc., one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment– today announced a new agreement for IGN to become the official media and streaming partner for L.A. Comic Con, starting with this year’s event on October 4-6, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. IGN will host three days of coverage, streaming content live from the South Hall Main Stage and the West Hall Gaming Stage, while producing and distributing content related to guests, activations, panels, and more.
“We are so thrilled that IGN, the world’s premier source for news and features in the video game and entertainment realms, will partner with us to bring content and features from Los Angeles Comic Con to fans all over the USA and around the world,” said Chris DeMoulin, CEO of L.A. Comic Con parent CEI. “IGN’s exclusive streams and access will allow fans who can’t be here in person to share in some of the panels, exclusive reveals, celebrity guests, gaming events, trailers and spectacular activations we have planned for this year’s Con, and in the future.”
“IGN is excited to partner with L.A. Comic Con, adding it to our growing roster of partnerships with the biggest and best events in games and entertainment,” said John Davison, SVP & Publisher. “We look forward to carrying their gaming, entertainment, and anime content across our platforms, including IGN.com, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and X. We anticipate a great event, streaming L.A. Comic Con’s stages and capturing live interviews, extended looks and feature stories this year and going forward.’
L.A. Comic Con 2024 is scheduled for October 4th to 6th, 2024, hosted at the L.A. Convention Center. Early bird tickets will be available for purchase on the official L.A. Comic Con website: https://www.comicconla.com/
ABOUT IGN ENTERTAINMENT:
IGN Entertainment is one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment. Part of Ziff Davis, Inc., IGN Entertainment’s portfolio includes IGN, Humble Bundle, Eurogamer, VG247, RockPaperShotgun, GameIndustry.Biz, Digital Foundry, Dicebreaker and Hookshot reaching more than 400 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 60MM social and YouTube followers. The portfolio also includes online store and a subscription service. IGN Entertainment also publishes daily content on 36 platforms including TikTok, X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN Entertainment is headquartered in Los Angeles. IGN Entertainment content is localized in 20 languages and 110 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms. For more information, visit www.IGN.com and follow @IGN on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
ABOUT LOS ANGELES COMIC CON:
L.A. Comic Con is Los Angeles’ biggest and best multimedia pop culture convention, held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center. L.A. Comic Con assembles the most exciting, new and innovative players in comics, movies, sci-fi, fantasy, horror, anime, gaming and all things pop-culture, making it Los Angeles’ ultimate pop-culture destination. L.A. Comic Con is one of the most diverse and celebrated geek and pop-culture events in the United States, giving fans once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to truly enjoy safe interactions with their favorite creators and major players in the entertainment industry. The L.A. Comic Con team strives to make all your nerd fantasies come true! For more information, please visit: https://www.comicconla.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.
CONTACT
Jeremy Jones
Corporate Communications
Nicole Rodrigues
NRPR Group - L.A. Comic Con