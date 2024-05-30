Los Angeles Comic Con and IGN Announce New Partnership For October 4-6, 2024 Show

IGN Will Serve As The Official Media and Streaming Partner for LA’s Premier Pop Culture Convention

LOS ANGELES — May 31, 2024 — Comikaze Entertainment Inc. (CEI), the parent company of Los Angeles Comic Con, and – IGN Entertainment, Inc., one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment– today announced a new agreement for IGN to become the official media and streaming partner for L.A. Comic Con, starting with this year’s event on October 4-6, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. IGN will host three days of coverage, streaming content live from the South Hall Main Stage and the West Hall Gaming Stage, while producing and distributing content related to guests, activations, panels, and more.

“We are so thrilled that IGN, the world’s premier source for news and features in the video game and entertainment realms, will partner with us to bring content and features from Los Angeles Comic Con to fans all over the USA and around the world,” said Chris DeMoulin, CEO of L.A. Comic Con parent CEI. “IGN’s exclusive streams and access will allow fans who can’t be here in person to share in some of the panels, exclusive reveals, celebrity guests, gaming events, trailers and spectacular activations we have planned for this year’s Con, and in the future.”

“IGN is excited to partner with L.A. Comic Con, adding it to our growing roster of partnerships with the biggest and best events in games and entertainment,” said John Davison, SVP & Publisher. “We look forward to carrying their gaming, entertainment, and anime content across our platforms, including IGN.com, YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and X. We anticipate a great event, streaming L.A. Comic Con’s stages and capturing live interviews, extended looks and feature stories this year and going forward.’

L.A. Comic Con 2024 is scheduled for October 4th to 6th, 2024, hosted at the L.A. Convention Center. Early bird tickets will be available for purchase on the official L.A. Comic Con website: https://www.comicconla.com/